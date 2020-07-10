Social justice nonprofits pay $1.4M in bonds for protesters

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City’s local Black Lives Matter chapter posted $1.4 million in cash bonds to release four protesters from jail who were arrested and charged with various crimes during demonstrations against police brutality and racism. With help from the National Bail Fund Network, Black Lives Matter paid a $750,000 bond to release Eric Christopher Ruffin on Thursday. Adam Warner Hayhurst, Desha Lee Dixon and James Lovell Holt, who are charged with rioting, were also released Thursday. The trio is accused of violent acts during racial justice protests on May 31. The Oklahoman reports that another protester, 21-year-old Isael Antonio Ortiz, remains in jail on terrorism charges with bail set at $1 million.