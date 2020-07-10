Senior German diplomat meets China’s envoy over Hong Kong

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Foreign Ministry says it invited China’s ambassador to meet with one of its top diplomats to again express Berlin’s concerns about the situation in Hong Kong. The ministry confirmed a report by daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung that Germany’s deputy foreign minister met Friday in Berlin with Chinese Ambassador Wu Ken. A national security law imposed on semi-autonomous Hong Kong by Beijing last month law criminalizes what the government considers separatist activities. In a statement, the ministry said Germany “has repeatedly expressed its concern that the law seriously undermines the extensive autonomy of Hong Kong and negatively affects the independence of the justice system and the rule of law.”