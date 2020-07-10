 Skip to Content

Protesters swarm site where Detroit police fatally shoot man

New
3:34 pm AP - National News

DETROIT (AP) — Dozens of people protesting police brutality in Detroit confronted officers following the fatal shooting of a man who the city’s police chief said fired at officers investigating a Fourth of July block party shooting. Tear gas canisters appeared to have been shot into the crowd which chanted and yelled at police about 5:30 p.m. Friday at the shooting site on Detroit’s west side. Chief James Craig told reporters that an officer attempted to stop the man about 12:30 p.m. and a struggle began. The man then pulled a gun and started shooting over his shoulder at the officers. Craig said officers then returned fire.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film