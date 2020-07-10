Protesters swarm site where Detroit police fatally shoot man

DETROIT (AP) — Dozens of people protesting police brutality in Detroit confronted officers following the fatal shooting of a man who the city’s police chief said fired at officers investigating a Fourth of July block party shooting. Tear gas canisters appeared to have been shot into the crowd which chanted and yelled at police about 5:30 p.m. Friday at the shooting site on Detroit’s west side. Chief James Craig told reporters that an officer attempted to stop the man about 12:30 p.m. and a struggle began. The man then pulled a gun and started shooting over his shoulder at the officers. Craig said officers then returned fire.