Police: 2nd man charged in death of 11-year-old girl

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities said a second man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl last year. Desmond Bruton was charged Thursday with murder and four counts of attempted murder. Bruton is the second person to be charged in the June 2019 death of Ja’Naiya Scott. Stephen Braden Powell was charged with the same crimes in July 2019. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said Ja’Naiya’s home was shot at over 35 times on June 23, 2019, fatally striking the girl. Bruton said during a bond hearing that he didn’t know why he was being charged. It’s unclear how Bruton and Powell may be connected.