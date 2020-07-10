Oxygen already runs low as COVID-19 surges in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The coronavirus storm has arrived in South Africa and COVID-19 wards are overflowing. Oxygen is already low in hospitals at the epicenter of the country’s outbreak, Gauteng province, home to the power centers of Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria. A nurse at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital _ the third largest hospital in the world with more than 3,000 beds _ paints a bleak picture. New patients with the virus are now being admitted into ordinary wards as the COVID-19 ones are full. South Africa overnight posted another record daily high of confirmed cases with 13,674.