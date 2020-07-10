 Skip to Content

Mississippi seeing big virus outbreak in state legislature

1:49 pm AP - National News

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is seeing the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 among legislators in any state. At least 1 in 7 Mississippi legislators has tested positive. President Donald Trump has resisted wearing a mask, and many other Republicans around the country have cast face coverings and social distancing as an infringement on their personal freedom. But around the heavily Republican Mississippi Capitol, not wearing a mask — or wearing one pushed below the chin — was a bipartisan activity in recent weeks. At the same time, plenty of lawmakers from both parties covered their faces and took other precautions.

Associated Press

