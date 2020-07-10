Israelis angry at Netanyahu over new outbreak, economic pain

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants was dispatched to a TV studio to calm the nerves of a jittery nation over an unprecedented new surge in virus cases. Instead, he dismissed expressions of some of the public’s economic pain as “BS.” The flippant comment has become symptomatic of what is seen as a bloated and out-of-touch government, and a rallying cry for a series of anti-Netanyahu protests spreading across the country. After imposing strict measures early on and handling the initial outbreak of the coronavirus relatively well, Netanyahu now finds himself shouldering much of the blame for a second round that has hammered both the economy and public health.