German convicted of murder in shooting of 6 family members

BERLIN (AP) — A court in southern Germany has convicted a 27-year-old man of murder for killing six members of his family earlier this year. German news agency dpa reported that the regional court in Ellwangen on Friday sentenced the defendant to 15 years imprisonment for fatally shooting his parents, two half-siblings, uncle and aunt during a family gathering in the town of Rot am See. It also convicted the defendant of attempted murder for seriously injuring two other people in the attack. The defendant had claimed he wanted to take revenge on his mother, claiming she had abused and tried to poison him with female hormones. Judges ordered the defendant held in a psychiatric ward.