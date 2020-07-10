Ex-Trump fixer Cohen returned to prison where sentence began

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen is back in the same federal prison he was in before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his early release. Cohen was transferred late Thursday to the prison in Otisville where he had been serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes. Cohen had been furloughed in May amid concerns about the virus but was arrested Thursday after federal authorities said he refused to wear an ankle monitor during home confinement. Cohen’s lawyers said he objected to authorities forbidding him from speaking with the media and publishing a tell-all book.