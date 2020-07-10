 Skip to Content

Depp says feces in bed was last straw in marriage to Heard

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has described the breakdown of his marriage to Amber Heard on Friday in a London court, saying the last straw came when feces were found in the couple’s bed after a party. Depp was wrapping up his evidence at his libel trial against British tabloid newspaper The Sun over an article that accused him of physically abusing Heard. In three and a half days in the witness box at the High Court, Depp has described a volatile relationship that descended into screaming matches which sometimes turned physical. But he has strongly denied hitting Heard and accused her of compiling a dossier of fake claims against him as an “insurance policy.” Heard is due to give evidence next week.

