 Skip to Content

3rd person found dead after rockfall in Austria

1:03 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a third person has been found dead after a rockfall earlier this week in an Austrian gorge popular with hikers. The accident happened on Wednesday, when a boulder struck a trail in the Baerenschuetzklamm in southeastern Austria. Authorities said at the time that a 50-year-old hiker from Hungary and a 21-year-old from the Austrian city of Graz were killed. On Thursday evening, two men informed police that their housemate in Graz — a 30-year-old Slovakian national — had gone for a walk in the area on Wednesday and couldn’t be reached. Police and mountain rescuers then searched the Baerenschuetzklamm and recovered the man’s body early Friday.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film