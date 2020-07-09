Woman arrested in hit-and-run at Indiana protest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that sent one woman to the hospital and caused minor injuries to a man during a southern Indiana protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Barry Grooms says 66-year-old Christi Bennett, of Greensburg, was booked into the Monroe County Jail early Thursday on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident. Authorities expect prosecutors to file formal charges later. The confrontation happened near the Monroe County courthouse in Bloomington on Monday evening.