WHO chief taps ex-leaders to head COVID-19 response panel

9:07 am AP - National News

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief says the former president of Liberia and a former New Zealand prime minister will lead a panel to give an “honest assessment” of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.N. health agency’s director-general announced the appointments of Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark to the new Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated his calls for global unity and decried a general lack of leadership but didn’t mention the Trump administration giving 1-year notice this week of the United States’s withdrawal from the WHO. The administration has repeatedly criticized WHO’s early handling of the pandemic.

Associated Press

