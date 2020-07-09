Virus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — India reported a record of nearly 25,000 new coronavirus infections, as the disease continues its rapid and ominous spread through the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. The virus isn’t slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally. President Trump remains determined to reopen America’s schools in the fall despite worries about the virus, and is threatening to hold back money from schools that don’t comply. In the Australian city of Melbourne, the biggest new cluster of cases is at a high school. More than 2,000 students and hundreds of staff are in quarantine.