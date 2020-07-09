 Skip to Content

US Army chief welcomed to Thailand with coronavirus test

4:28 am AP - National News

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. Army delegation led by its chief of staff is the first group of official visitors to Thailand since entry rules were eased as part of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. The visit led by Gen. James McConville caused a mild brouhaha on local social media with claims that the delegation was being allowed to shortcut a required 14-day quarantine for foreign visitors. The claims were false, although the delegation must still observe other strict health regulations. McConville met Thailand’s army chief on Thursday and is to meet its prime minister on Friday.

Associated Press

