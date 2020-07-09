 Skip to Content

UN says Latin America and Caribbean are COVID-19 `hot spot’

New
4:29 pm AP - National News

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general says Latin America and the Caribbean have become “a hot spot” for the COVID-19 pandemic. Antonio Guterres said Thursday that several countries now have one of the highest per capita infection rates and absolute number of cases in the world. The U.N. chief says in a video and report that a 9.1% contraction in GDP is expected  this year in the region, adding that would be the “largest in a century.” The report says “COVID-19 represents a massive health, social and economic shock” and is expected to result in the region’s “deepest recession in living memory.”

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film