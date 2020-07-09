UN says Latin America and Caribbean are COVID-19 `hot spot’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general says Latin America and the Caribbean have become “a hot spot” for the COVID-19 pandemic. Antonio Guterres said Thursday that several countries now have one of the highest per capita infection rates and absolute number of cases in the world. The U.N. chief says in a video and report that a 9.1% contraction in GDP is expected this year in the region, adding that would be the “largest in a century.” The report says “COVID-19 represents a massive health, social and economic shock” and is expected to result in the region’s “deepest recession in living memory.”