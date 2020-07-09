UN official: 700 people died in Syrian camps for IS families

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. counterterrorism chief says his office received information that 700 people died recently in two camps in northeast Syria where about 70,000 mainly women and children connected to Islamic State fighters are detained in “very dire conditions.” Vladimir Vorontsov said Thursday the people, including children, died of “lack of medicine, lack of food” at the al-Hol and Roj camps, which are overseen by U.S.-allied Kurdish-led forces who spearheaded the fight against the extremist group. Vorontsov urged the international community to tackle the huge problem of what to do with these people, saying keeping them in camps is very dangerous.