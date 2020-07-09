Tropical Storm Fay threatens mid-Atlantic coast, New England

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay is beginning to edge away from the North Carolina coast, with forecasters saying its sights are set on the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. The tropical storm formed Thursday afternoon and it’s expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds further up the Eastern seaboard. The U.S. National Hurricane Center put Fay approximately 70 miles east of Cape Hatteras at 8 p.m. Thursday. Fay has top sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.