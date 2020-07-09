 Skip to Content

Tokyo Games face skeptics, 1-day COVID-19 infection record

TOKYO (AP) — The spokesman for the Tokyo Olympics says he expects the postponed games to be held in 2021 despite a recent poll in Japan in which 77% of respondents said they did not believe the games could be held next year. Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya says many recent polls have come up with different results. A poll published last month by Japanese news agency Kyodo and a Tokyo television outlet found that 51.7% did not think the games should be held next year. About 46% wanted to see the rescheduled Olympics go forward. Takaya says how the polls are constructed “may result in very different messages.”

