Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake

LOS ANGLES (AP) — Authorities say former “Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late Wednesday confirmed that the 33-year-old Rivera is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. Rivera appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.