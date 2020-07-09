 Skip to Content

Rallies planned around Greece against new protest law

New
5:50 am AP - National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Demonstrations are being planned in Athens and around 40 other Greek cities and towns to oppose plans by the center-right government to impose restrictions on public protests. Many of the rallies planned for later Thursday have been backed by the Greek Communist Party, while labor unions and Greece’s left-wing main opposition party have also organized rallies. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ year-old conservative government says it is determined to stop small protest gatherings from disrupting traffic and commercial activity.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film