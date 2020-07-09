Police: Mother admits to starving daughter, dumping body

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police say a Maryland woman accused of starving her 15-month-old daughter for more than three weeks has been charged with first-degree murder. The Montgomery County Police Department on Thursday said 23-year-old Kiearra Tolson admitted to placing her daughter’s body in a pillowcase and trash bags after she died last month. Authorities say she then discarded the child’s body in a nearby dumpster. Police say the Silver Spring woman also told authorities that she had starved her daughter, Blair Niles, for approximately three-and-a-half weeks. The child’s father told investigators that he last saw Blair on April 17 and hadn’t had any contact with Tolson since then.