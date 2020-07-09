Many more likely sought jobless aid as virus surges back

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot of the layoffs that have remained stuck at an elevated weekly pace above 1 million since the coronavirus erupted in March, even as newly re-opened businesses have rehired some laid-off workers. Though the weekly toll of job cuts has gradually declined, the pace of improvement has essentially stalled, evidence that many companies are still shedding workers. A resurgence of confirmed viral cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery. The economy and the job market may struggle to sustain any gains amid the surge in new reported infections.