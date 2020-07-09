Seoul mayor left note saying ‘sorry’ as South Korea mourns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul officials say the late mayor left a note saying he felt “sorry to all people” before he was found dead early Friday. People in the South Korean capital began mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate. Mayor Park Won-soon had been found dead hours after his daughter reported to police he had left her a “will-like” message and disappeared. Police said there were no signs of foul play but refused to disclose his cause of death. Police have confirmed a complaint was filed against Park earlier this week but would not reveal the nature of the complaint.