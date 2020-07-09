 Skip to Content

Seoul mayor left note saying ‘sorry’ as South Korea mourns

New
9:11 pm AP - National News

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul officials say the late mayor left a note saying he felt “sorry to all people” before he was found dead early Friday. People in the South Korean capital began mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate. Mayor Park Won-soon had been found dead hours after his daughter reported to police he had left her a “will-like” message and disappeared. Police said there were no signs of foul play but refused to disclose his cause of death. Police have confirmed a complaint was filed against Park earlier this week but would not reveal the nature of the complaint.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film