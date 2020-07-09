Kosovo veterans protest war crimes charges against president

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Veterans of a rebel army that fought for Kosovo’s independence from Serbia have protested the indictment of the country’s president on war crimes and crimes against humanity charges stemming from the conflict in the late 1990s. Ninety-nine Kosovo Liberation Army veterans, symbolically representing the year the 1998-99 war in Kosovo ended, gathered at a main square in the capital of Pristina and other cities to denounce the indictment of President Hashim Thaci as “unfair” and promoted by Serbia. A prosecutor of an international court in The Hague charged Thaci and other former KLA members with being criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders of Serbs, Roma and Kosovo Albanian political opponents during and after the war conflict with Serbia.