Homeland Security gets new role under Trump monument order

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who have clashed with authorities in Portland, Oregon, are not just facing off with local police. They are also coming up against federal officers whose presence in the city reflects a new priority for the Department of Homeland Security: preventing what President Donald Trump calls “violent mayhem.” DHS has deployed officers in tactical gear from around the country under an executive order to protect federal property and monuments. The deployment seems to have helped ease violence in Portland, but it has raised questions about whether DHS is using its vast resources to help with the president’s law-and-order themed campaign.