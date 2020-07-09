Google selects Mississippi site for 1st US operations center

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Google’s first U.S. operations center is coming to northwest Mississippi. The company announced Thursday it will lease a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis, Tennessee. Employees will provide customer and operations support to customers worldwide. Google expects the site to be operational by summer 2021. The company has kicked off recruiting efforts and intends to hire 100 employees by the end of the year. Google’s other operations centers are located in India and the Philippines. Construction on the Southaven site is set to begin in the coming months.