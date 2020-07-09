Fear of disaster if UN cuts aid entering rebel-held Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — In Syria’s opposition-held enclave, a new kind of panic is setting in. The nearly 3 million people crowded into the northwestern corner of the country are regularly hit by government military attacks and airstrikes. They are now at risk of losing vital aid as Russia threatens to shut down border crossings with Turkey. Residents and aid groups say that reducing or totally shutting down two border crossings through which U.N. aid is brought may cost lives and increase poverty, disease and unrest amid a pandemic. A final vote on a U.N. resolution on the aid delivery is expected on Friday.