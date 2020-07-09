Depp, at libel trial, says Heard relationship was ‘tailspin’

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has denied assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard on a private Caribbean island and during a furious rampage in Australia, during a third day of evidence Thursday in his libel suit against a tabloid newspaper that called him a “wife-beater.” Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he’d physically abused ex-wife Amber Heard. He strongly denies ever hitting Heard. Depp called Heard’s allegation that he abused her for three days in 2015 “pedestrian fiction.” Heard is due to give evidence later in the trial.