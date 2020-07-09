 Skip to Content

DC judge asks for full appeal review of Flynn dismissal

1:27 pm AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. District Court judge who oversaw the guilty plea of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn has requested a full appeals court review of the case after a panel of judges dismissed it. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan made the highly unusual request Thursday. A three-judge panel last month dismissed the case against Flynn following the Justice Department’s unusual decision to drop the prosecution. 

Associated Press

