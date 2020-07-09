COVID-19 pandemic in Africa is now reaching ‘full speed’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the coronavirus pandemic on the continent is reaching “full speed” after cases surpassed a half-million. After a South African official said a single province is preparing 1.5 million gravesites, the Africa CDC chief says it’s good to prepare for the “worst-case scenario.” With painful memories of many people dying in Africa while waiting for accessible HIV drugs years ago, the Africa CDC also launched a consortium aimed at securing more than 10 late-stage COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials on the continent as early as possible.