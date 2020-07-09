Authorities: 1 dead after tornado hits western Minnesota

DALTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say at least one powerful tornado damaged farms and left one person dead in western Minnesota as severe storms moved across parts of the Midwest. The National Weather Service says a tornado struck at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Dalton. Otter Tail County sheriff’s officials say a 30-year-old man was killed while working in a large garage that was destroyed near Dalton. Three farmsteads were hit, and one of those farmhouses was flattened. Otter Tail County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shannon Terry said earlier her department was told that two tornadoes touched down near Dalton. The weather service, however, says it’s investigating other area tornado reports. And other possible tornado activity was reported in Colorado as well as parts of Nebraska and Illinois.