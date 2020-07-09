Stocks drift as both layoffs and economic improvements slow

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed fewer workers are getting laid off across the country, though a slowing pace of improvement is holding back the optimism. The S&P 500 was virtually flat after flipping between small gains and losses in the first 30 minutes of trading. It followed up on mostly modest gains for stocks elsewhere around the world. Treasury yields were holding relatively steady, while the price of gold hung close to its highest level since 2011, both indications of continued caution in the market.