3 Turkish military police killed in fireworks truck blast

3:51 am AP - National News

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities say a truck carrying fireworks has exploded in northwestern Turkey, killing three military police officers and wounding six others. Turkey’s Interior Ministry said the fireworks, which were from a factory where an explosion last week killed seven people, were being transported to be destroyed in a controlled explosion in Sakarya. The ministry said the material exploded Thursday as it was being taken off the truck. Television footage showed a destroyed truck in a blackened pit, fire trucks and ambulances. The explosion follows a huge blast at a fireworks factory that killed seven people and wounded more than 120 others on July 3.

Associated Press

