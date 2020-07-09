 Skip to Content

2 deputies shot, suspect dead in California shooting

New
11:52 pm AP - National News

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have reportedly been shot and a suspect is dead in a shooting that followed an hourslong standoff in California. Authorities say it happened Thursday night in Knightsen, an unincorporated area about 50 miles northeast of San Francisco. KPIX-TV says a sheriff’s spokesman said the Contra Costa County deputies were shot after a standoff that began around 12:30 p.m. after a man reportedly was seen with a shotgun. The deputies were taken to a hospital but there’s no word on their conditions. Other details also weren’t immediately released.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film