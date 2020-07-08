 Skip to Content

Wisconsin police officer rescues dog from burning house

2:47 pm AP - National News

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer says he did what any dog lover would do when a pet is in a burning home. He rescued the pup. Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke and his canine partner, Lou, were on their way home Monday when Radke saw smoke and heard a dispatcher calling all squad cars to the fire. WITI-TV reports that Radke was first to arrive at the house. He kicked in a side door, found a dog named Deezel on the couch and got the dog outside. Firefighters found another dog, Fido, under a bed and got that dog outside. No one was hurt.

Associated Press

