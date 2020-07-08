US: Ex-Nissan boss wired money to man who helped him flee

Prosecutors say former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn wired more than $860,000 to a company linked to one of the men accused of helping smuggle him out of Japan in a box last year. Prosecutors filed documents Tuesday detailing two wire transfers made by Ghosn in October 2019 as evidence they say shows that Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor “have the resources with which to flee and therefore should continue to remain detained as flight risks.” The Taylors are urging a judge to order their immediate release from jail while they challenge Japan’s extradition request. The lawyers say the Taylors’ health is in danger behind bars because of the coronavirus pandemic.