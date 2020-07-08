UK review into NHS hits out at glacial response to concerns

LONDON (AP) — A scathing review into three U.K. National Health Service scandals has concluded that patients suffered avoidable harm because their concerns were ignored by a system that moved at a glacial pace. The review chaired by Julia Cumberlege, a former health minister, studied three medical interventions. It looked at pelvic mesh, which has been linked to crippling complications including chronic pain; the anti-epilepsy drug sodium valproate; which has been linked to physical malformations and hormone pregnancy tests such as Primodos, which is thought to be associated with birth defects and miscarriages. The review published Wednesday outlined “heart-wrenching″ stories of how the treatments led to “acute suffering, families fractured, children harmed and much else.’’