Serbian leader backtracks on lockdown amid chaotic protests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police have fired tear gas at protesters in Serbia’s capital during the second day of demonstrations against the president’s handling of the country’s coronavirus outbreak. President Aleksandar Vucic backtracked on his plans to reinstate a coronavirus lockdown in Belgrade this week, but it didn’t stop people from firing flares and throwing stones while trying to storm the downtown parliament building. Several people were injured. The clashes on Wednesday happened a day after protesters fought running battles with police in the capital and tried to enter the country’s parliament after Vucic announced that a weekend curfew would be reintroduced.Clashes were also reported in the northern Serbian town of Novi Sad.