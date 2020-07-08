 Skip to Content

Saudi, Briton join race for top WTO post as deadline looms

New
8:21 am AP - National News

GENEVA (AP) — Britain and Saudi Arabia put forward late entries for the contest to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, joining six others aspiring to lead the Geneva-based trade body that has faced scorn and pressure from the Trump administration. A Wednesday deadline loomed for candidacies to head the WTO after its current chief, Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, made the surprise announcement in May that he would leave the job a year early. Saudi Arabia nominated former Economy Minister and longtime banker Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, while Britain announced the candidacy of forward former International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.   

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film