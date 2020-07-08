Rio Tinto to close New Zealand smelter and ax 1,000 jobs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Mining giant Rio Tinto will close its aluminum smelter in southern New Zealand, resulting in 1,000 job losses and dealing a major economic blow to the region. But environmentalists say the closure of the Tiwai Point smelter could help New Zealand’s push to become cleaner and greener. The smelter sucks up about 13% of New Zealand’s electricity and its closure will mean a greater proportion of the nation’s energy needs will be met from renewable sources. Rio Tinto says the plant lost $30 million last year and is no longer economically viable.