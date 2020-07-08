 Skip to Content

Prosecutor: Fireworks stand attack may be racially motivated

New
11:38 am AP - National News

A white man has been charged with stabbing a Black man at a Kansas fireworks stand in an attack that the prosecutor said may have been racially motivated. Austin Bryce Langley, 40, was charged Tuesday with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and the criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in the July 2 attack in Topeka. He has past convictions for aggravated battery. Public defender Cindy Sewell didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said in a news release that he will seek a longer sentence than state sentencing guidelines call for if Langley is convicted. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film