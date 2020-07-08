Mali leader promises court changes in bid to quell protests

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s president is promising to reorganize the country’s constitutional court, part of a bid to quell growing protests against his government. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita addressed the nation in a midnight speech carried on national television, promising that the changes would be made in the coming days. The court has been at the heart of a dispute over legislative elections held back in March. Several dozen of the candidates dispute the court’s official results. The opposition’s calls for Keita’s ouster come as Mali continues to battle Islamic extremism more than seven years after a French-led military operation in the country’s north.