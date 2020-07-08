 Skip to Content

Iran-backed militia says PM’s actions could bring escalation

11:31 am AP - National News

BAGHDAD (AP) — A powerful Iran-backed militia says there will be “escalation” if Iraq’s prime minister continues to clamp down on armed groups, as tensions spiked in the country following the killing of a prominent analyst. Hostilities have flared as Iraq reels from the assassination of Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, who was gunned down by unknown assailants on motorbikes outside his Baghdad home Monday. He had received death threats from the Islamic State group and Iran-backed militia groups. Al-Hashimi’s killers are still unknown but many point to the timing of the assassination, coming just two weeks after a raid on the headquarters of the Kataib Hezbollah militia south of Baghdad. 

