Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of the Tulsa-County Health Department says President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in late June “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases there. Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart says the city has recorded nearly 500 confirmed new cases in the last two days. Statewide, Oklahoma is reporting 673 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus, the state’s second-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic. The new cases reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health follow a record high of 858 cases that were reported on Tuesday.