Brooks Brothers, worn by Lincoln and Kennedy, goes bankrupt

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old company that dressed nearly every U.S. president, is filing for bankruptcy protection. Founded in New York in 1818, Brooks Brothers survived two world wars, the Great Depression and even managed to stay afloat when more men opted to wear hoodies over ties in the office. But the pandemic pushed it into file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday with so many of its stores closed, and a crisp suit far removed from most shopping lists.