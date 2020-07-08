 Skip to Content

Dutch police arrest farmers protesting emission cuts

AP - National News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have arrested dozens of farmers who were blocking the entrance to a waste treatment plant, the latest in a string of protests by farmers angry at government plans to cut emissions of nitrogen oxide. Police from the eastern Drenthe province said in a tweet Tuesday that they arrested the protesters for ignoring a ban on such protests. Farmers have been protesting for days, blocking highways and converging in their tractors on the Dutch parliament, as the government attempts to push through a measure to limit the amount of protein farmers can put in their cattle feed. 

