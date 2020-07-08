China dismisses Australian warning of arbitrary detention

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Chinese Embassy has dismissed Australia’s warning to travelers of arbitrary detention in China as “ridiculous” and “disinformation” in the latest diplomatic spat to mar a deteriorating relationship. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an updated travel advisory for China that authorities have detained foreigners because they’re “endangering national security” adding that Australians may also be at risk. China’s embassy in Australia replied in a statement: “This is completely ridiculous and disinformation.” It is not clear what prompted the warning, which comes as relations between the free trade partners have plummeted over Australia’s calls for an independent investigation into the coronavirus pandemic, which was detected in China late last year.