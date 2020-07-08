Charges dropped against woman struck by officer at airport

MIAMI (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a Black woman who was struck in the face after yelling at a police officer at Miami International Airport. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges of battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct against the 21-year-old woman. Prosecutors say the confrontation began July 1 after the woman wasn’t allowed to board a flight to Chicago because she arrived late. When Miami-Dade officers arrived, body camera video shows the woman yelling at an officer as she puts her face next to his. The officer then punches her in the face.