Buffett makes annual donations worth $2.9B to 5 charities

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett has given away another $2.9 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to five foundations as part of his plan to gradually give away his fortune. Buffett disclosed the annual gifts Wednesday. The biggest donation went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett also gave stock to his own foundation and to the foundations run by each of his three children. Buffett has been giving away blocks of Berkshire stock since 2006. In total, Buffett’s gifts were worth more than $37 billion based on Berkshire’s share price when the gifts were given.